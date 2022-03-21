UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

