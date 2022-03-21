UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,613 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $41.65 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

