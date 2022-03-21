UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,149 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in Matson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $120.58.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.