UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nelnet worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE NNI opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

