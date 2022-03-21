UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.75. 6,098,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,150. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

