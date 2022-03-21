UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$106.00 during trading on Monday. 7,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

