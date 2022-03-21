Ujjwal Dhoot Sells 23,253 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 1,449,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,874. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.