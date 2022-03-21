Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.48

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.48 and last traded at C$31.40, with a volume of 15464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNS shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,259.20.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

