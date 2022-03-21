United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $40.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 69,676 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

