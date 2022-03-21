United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $42.35

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $40.75. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 159,265 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
United Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:UAL)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.