United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Trading 3.2% Higher

United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.05. 1,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 637,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

