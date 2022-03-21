United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Equities researchers at CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

