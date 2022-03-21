United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Equities researchers at CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.