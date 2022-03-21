United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

