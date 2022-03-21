United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Up 6%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $79.10. Approximately 385,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,799,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $21,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 158,817 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

