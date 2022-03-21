United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

