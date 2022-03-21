UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,927.00

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $897,932.14 and approximately $1,927.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

