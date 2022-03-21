Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.14 million and $15,918.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.80 or 0.07048766 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,045.19 or 1.00151449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041163 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.