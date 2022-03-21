Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $15,918.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.80 or 0.07048766 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,045.19 or 1.00151449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

