UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.82 billion and $8.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00014806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00282174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.