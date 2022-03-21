UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.28. 6,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,103,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

