Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 269,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,449,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

