Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 269,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,449,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 2.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.