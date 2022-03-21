UREEQA Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $4,491.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.56 or 0.07090013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.67 or 1.00146960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041261 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

