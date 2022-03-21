USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.61

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
