USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $609,681.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.66 or 0.07055596 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,050.79 or 0.99680538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041062 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

