UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.08 million and the highest is $43.76 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $196.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of USER opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 over the last quarter.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

