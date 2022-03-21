UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

USER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

UserTesting stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 over the last 90 days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

