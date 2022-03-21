UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of USER opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

