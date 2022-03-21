Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27. 875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 519,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

