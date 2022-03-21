Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.95

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 130672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.
VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.