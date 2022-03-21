Validity (VAL) Market Cap Tops $15.98 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00008540 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $550,189.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002540 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.25 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,535,709 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,516 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

