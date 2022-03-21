VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

