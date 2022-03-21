VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of SMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. 6,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,479. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

