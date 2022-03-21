VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 254,272 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.