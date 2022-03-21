Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 10.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,017. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

