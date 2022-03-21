Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $119.00

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.00 and last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 4151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.