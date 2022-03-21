Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 652,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 252,826 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

