Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $57.31. 4,755,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

