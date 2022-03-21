Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.