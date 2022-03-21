Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 414,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $48.09. 648,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.