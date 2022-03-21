Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is GFS Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,570 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,365,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.78. 22,204,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

