Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.00

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 18722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 436,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

