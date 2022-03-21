Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 137,187 shares.The stock last traded at $191.76 and had previously closed at $190.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

