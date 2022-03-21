Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 318,191 shares.The stock last traded at $107.66 and had previously closed at $107.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

