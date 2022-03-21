Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lessened by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. 2,751,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,715. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

