Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. 121,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

