Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $409.91. 4,147,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.56 and its 200 day moving average is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

