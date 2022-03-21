Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 28.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.97. 2,801,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

