Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,585 shares.The stock last traded at $155.71 and had previously closed at $154.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

