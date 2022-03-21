Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 38,029 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 152,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. 39,858,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,152,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

