Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.